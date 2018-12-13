Del Monte Foods announced Wednesday a limited recall of their Canned Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers in 25 states due to under-processing.
The company said the affected products are 15.25 ounce (432g) cans with the UPC number 24000 02770 printed on the label. The recalled corn will also have one of the following "Best If Used By" dates stamped on the bottom of the can:
August 14, 2021
August 15, 2021
August 16, 2021
Sept 3, 2021
Sept 4, 2021
Sept 5, 2021
Sept 6, 2021
Sept 22, 2021
Sept 23, 2021
The products were shipped to a variety of retailers in 25 states, including Illinois. The states involved are: Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.
If you have purchased the recalled corn, you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange.
If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact Del Monte Foods at their toll-free hotline (800) 779-7035, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can also contact the company at their website delmontefoods.com.
