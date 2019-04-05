Food & Drink

Durham Bulls release new menu items for 2019 season

Don't expect just peanuts and Cracker Jacks at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park this season.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Don't expect just peanuts and Cracker Jacks at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park this season.

A revamped menu featuring breakfast classics mixed with stadium favorites is coming to the Durham ballpark for opening night, Thursday, April 11.

Among the new items is the "Weiner Waffle" -- a hot dog served on a waffle bun.

The "Mac and Cheese Dog" brings together two favorites: mac and cheese piled on a hot dog.

Patrons can also try the "Waffle Mac," which is mac and cheese served in a waffle bowl topped with grilled chicken, bacon and chives.

The Bulls take on Columbus on opening night. More information about the game can be found online.
