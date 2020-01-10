McDougald Terrace

Durham restaurant helps feed displaced McDougald Terrace residents

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham restaurant is stepping up to help McDougald Terrace residents affected by displacement during the public housing crisis.

Zweli's Kitchen, located at 4600 Durham Chapel-Hill Boulevard, is also working with other restaurants to distribute food through the weekend and into next week.

The Zimbabwe themed-restaurant is accepting donations throughout the week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

