Durham restaurant helps feed displaced McDougald Terrace residents

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham restaurant is stepping up to help McDougald Terrace residents affected by displacement during the public housing crisis.
Zweli's Kitchen, located at 4600 Durham Chapel-Hill Boulevard, is also working with other restaurants to distribute food through the weekend and into next week.
The Zimbabwe themed-restaurant is accepting donations throughout the week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
