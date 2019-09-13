FDA to review new drug to combat peanut allergies in children

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reviewing a new drug aimed at treating peanut allergies in children.
As many as one in 50 children are allergic to peanuts. The drug called palforzia works by exposing kids to pharmaceutical-grade peanut protein.
The first-of-its-kind drug could pave the way for a new generation of therapies that could reduce allergies by desensitizing patients, according to the Washington Post.
The FDA is assessing whether the drug's benefits outweigh its side effects: One in 10 patients taking Palforzia during a trial had to stop because it caused abdominal pain, vomiting or allergic reactions requiring epinephrine. The drug does not eliminate peanut allergies completely. Most children who saw success after a year on the drug were only able to tolerate two peanuts.
Palforzia is made by biotech company Aimmune Therapeutics. The company is seeking FDA approval for administering the drug to kids ages 4 to 17.
