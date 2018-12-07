Historic Allen & Son barbecue restaurant in Chapel Hill closes

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --The historic Allen & Son barbeque restaurant in Chapel Hill has closed its doors after 48 years.
According to our newsgathering partners at the News and Observer, Allen & Son's last day was Wednesday. The owner, Keith Allen, said he closed it quietly to avoid an emotional farewell.
Allen started the business at the age of 19.
The restaurant was included North Carolina Barbecue Society's trail of Distinguished Pits and was recently named the fifth best barbecue restaurant in the south by Southern Living.
Allen told the News & Observer the Pittsboro location will remain open under a different licensing agreement.