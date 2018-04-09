FOOD & DRINK

Love tacos? This might be your dream job

EMBED </>More Videos

Love tacos? Moe's has a job for you.

Love tacos? This might be your dream job.

Moe's Southwest Grill is partnering with Monster.com to create a unique opportunity to fold your passion with a paycheck.

Moe's is hiring a CTO - a Chief Taco Officer - to lead the charge of introducing fans to the brand's newest menu item - Three Amigos tacos - with carnitas, chicken and steak.



The CTO will travel on Moe's food truck on the first-ever taco tour, giving away free tacos across the country.

The tour starts June 1 in Atlanta and will eventually come to Raleigh.

Think you've got what it takes? Entries are accepted through April 20.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodtacosjobsbizarrewhat's trendingbuzzworthyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Mexican restaurant Frida's Patio opens in Cary
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News