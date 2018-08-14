FOOD & DRINK

Nash County man grows world record cantaloupe

EMBED </>More Videos

The Nash County man has grown record-setting watermelons and pumpkins.

By
NASH COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Danny Vester has the magic touch.

The Nash County man has grown record-setting watermelons and pumpkins and has now earned a world record for the largest ever cantaloupe, which weighs 65.9 pounds.

Our partners at the News & Observer reported that Vester grew the cantaloupe in the shade on his Spring Hope property and fed it micronutrients.

"You can usually spot the one that's going to be the best," Vester told the News and Observer. "You might put more leaves on it than the others."

North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler told Vester his cantaloupe exceeded the previous Guinness World Record by 1.1 pounds, which was a 64.8-pound cantaloupe grown by a farmer in Alaska.

"I always like to see North Carolina at the top of everything we do," Troxler told the News and Observer. "This is just another to add to the list."

Vester has also held state-records for watermelons at 237-pounds and pumpkins at 1,404-pounds.

Guinness World Records will now certify Vester's cantaloupe before officially proclaiming it the record-holder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrecordfoodNash County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Mariscos Los Cabos brings Baja-style fare to Durham
They hope you'll be "lovin' it:" Changes are coming to McDonald's
New Italian eatery Cucciolo Osteria now open in downtown Durham
Cupcakes, pies and more: The 4 best bakeries in Fayetteville
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Rocky Mount man charged with murder in death of infant son
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Girls escape kidnap attempt by throwing hot coffee on man
Police: Raleigh man impersonated officer to steal teen's dog
NC mom sends warning to other parents after mosquito bite lands 6-year-old in ICU
North Carolina DMV making changes to reduce long wait times
CDC monitoring measles outbreak in 21 states, including North Carolina
Larry Fedora reacts to local high schools dropping football
Show More
Sheriff: Deputies followed policy in Moore County fatal shooting
Orange Rural firefighter who died in the line of duty identified as assistant chief
Suspect in Raleigh officer-involved shooting, chase identified
One year after Confederate statue in Durham toppled, its fate still uncertain
Durham police K9s get protective vests
More News