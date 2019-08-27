Food & Drink

'Pizzadilla' recipe video goes viral on social media

Most people would agree that barbecue chicken, pizza, cake, tacos, and quesadillas are great on their own.

But when you combine them into one super-meal? It's enough to give some foodies nightmares.

Allow us to introduce you to the Franken-dish haunting the internet.

It's called the "Deep-Fried BBQ Chicken Stuffed Pizzadilla."

If you think that's a mouthful, just wait until you hear what goes into it.

According to British food site Twisted Food, who is responsible for the now-viral video, the recipe calls for 33 ingredients -- including six chicken breasts, 12 pieces of bacon, six eggs, two tortillas, sliced pepperoni, and of course, ranch dressing.

Over the course of 45 minutes and 11 steps, the dish morphs from a quesadilla to some type of casserole to a pizza-cake hybrid.

As for the Twitter reaction -- it ranges from mesmerizing and surprising, to traumatizing and confusing, to "I'm calling the FBI."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkrecipebig talkerspizza
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of 7 died after shielding child from shooting: family
Dangerous Brier Creek intersection to get stoplight
Boy consoles classmate with autism on the first day of school
Residents say bug problems persist at Durham's JFK Towers
2 people at KKK protest in Hillsborough sought on weapons charges
Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $572M in opioid case
Lessons from Parkland shooting motivate new SBI threat unit
Show More
No charges in Raleigh daycare death of infant who choked on pine cone
Students cheered on for first day of school
New reward offered in college couple's unsolved double murder
Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens, eyes Caribbean islands
UNC legend celebrates 99th birthday at Old Well
More TOP STORIES News