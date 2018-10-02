FOOD & DRINK

Popular Mediterranean deli Neomonde opening downtown Durham location

Popular restaurant Neomonde opening a Durham location.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Saleh family is opening its newest Neomonde Mediterranean Deli location on Thursday in downtown Durham, expanding for the first time to the west side of the Triangle from their roots in Raleigh and Wake County.

Neomonde is famous for its cilantro-jalapeño hummus, kabobs, shawarma, pita, delicious baklava, and many other specialties.

Using their mother's secret pita bread recipes from Lebanon, the Saleh brothers opened Neomonde Baking Company in 1977 and quickly developed a following for their handmade bread. In 1989, they expanded their offerings by opening a deli on Beryl Road in Raleigh and later in Morrisville.

Thursday marks the beginning of a new adventure for the Saleh family in Durham and a new opportunity for residents outside of Wake County to understand why Neomonde has a devoted following.

The Saleh family expects to open in the Unscripted Hotel building at 202 Corcoran St. in Durham on Thursday, October 4.
