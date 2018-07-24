FOOD & DRINK

From the table to the kitchen: Raleigh cook competing on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

EMBED </>More Videos

Sejal Patel is not a chef, but his culinary skills have earned him acclaim on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
In an area full of critically-acclaimed chefs and foodies, it takes a lot to stand out.

So when a man with no traditional culinary training is gaining national recognition for his homemade, er parking lot, recipes, it gets noticed.

"My friends were always ready to come over and eat if someone else was cooking for them," explained Sejal Patel, inside his Raleigh home.

Patel is not a chef, and his lone food-business experience was as an investor in a restaurant that has since closed.

But Cafe Seju, the name his friends refer to his kitchen as, is busier than ever.

This, fresh off an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," where his Korean BBQ Taco recipe was one of three chosen from across the country.

Raleigh man to appear on Live with Kelly and Ryan
Set your DVR and be sure to tune in Friday morning for a special guest on Live with Kelly and Ryan.


Tuesday, he entertained ABC11, showing off his recipe step-by-step for viewers during a Facebook Live segment.

So how did a Senior Pricing Manager at IQVIA become such a sought-after cook? He said it all began while a student at NC State.

"The cafeteria food was too bland for me, so I actually carried around a bottle of sriracha around in my book bag," Patel explained.

The sriracha devotion hasn't faded either. In his living room, there's a book out titled "Sriracha Cookbook."

When he moved off-campus, Patel began to experiment with different recipes, eventually bringing those to tailgates.

"It started from like having five to six people over, to 15-20, to 30-40," Patel said.

As it's grown from his time as a student to an alum, the crowd has only grown.

"We actually have a couple of cops that drive around NC state in the parking lots come over and be like 'oh can we try some of your food because it smells really good,' and of course we are gonna make friends with them," Patel laughed.

Despite the popularity, Patel said when he graduated in 2006, he never seriously considered entering the food industry. A dozen years later, and with two national TV appearances under his belt (he also appeared on "Rachael Ray" in 2016 in a lead-up to Super Bowl 50), Patel says he still has no plans to enter the kitchen full-time.

"For me, it's just that if I were to do it for a job, or I were to do it for a living, I'd just lose that passion, I wouldn't do it as much," Patel explained.

Patel, who works from home, credited his company for their flexibility and support in allowing him to try out new ideas in the kitchen.

As he gears up for another tailgate season, you can find Patel with the same group of friends, but likely a different menu. As the Triangle has undergone a culture growth, Patel's experimentation has expanded.

"I have a lot of family recipes that I want to get out there. Like I said, I do a lot of fusion-type of cooking, taking different cultures and blending them together," Patel said.

Now, he needs your help to take home the "Fired Up Friday: Fan Foodie Face Off" crown.

There are four different ways to vote:

Facebook: Click any positive reaction to the post

Twitter: Like or retweet the post

KellyAndRyan.com: Click the heart button in the bottom right corner of the video and sign up thru the site

YouTube: Like this video on YouTube

Voting runs through 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodLive Kelly and Ryanraleigh newscookingfoodRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Raleigh man to cook on Live with Kelly and Ryan's Fan Foodie Face Off
FOOD & DRINK
Craving pizza? Here are Chapel Hill's top 5 options
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Senior citizen attacked at Brier Creek Walmart, forced to withdraw money
Mars shines bright, visible through the end of July
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital following medical emergency at her home
Mega Millions: These NC stores have the most big wins
NC Coast is hot spot for prehistoric Megalodon shark teeth
Boy with Nerf gun helps little sister pull loose tooth
Family of missing Raleigh man plan to hire private investigator
Leaders push back as veteran retreat center eyes Hope Mills
Show More
Raleigh man beaten by officers files civil suit against state
Fuquay-Varina man accused of putting camera in woman's bedroom
Customers left with worthless gift cards after changes at Fayetteville day spa
Burlington PD releases names, 911 call in deadly officer-involved shooting
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
More News