Raleigh mission handing out food ahead of Hurricane Florence

The Helping Hand Mission in Raleigh is stepping up to make sure no one goes hungry during the storm.The nonprofit is planning to clear its shelves Wednesday. Mission director Sylvia Wiggins says she wants to make sure families who can't afford to go to the store won't go without food after Hurricane Florence makes landfall.Food distribution will begin at 12:30 at the Helping Hand Mission at 623 Rock Quarry Road in southeast Raleigh.