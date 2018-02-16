Raleigh's first noodle shop and izakaya opens

NOW OPEN

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Get your chopsticks ready! Raleigh's first dedicated ramen shop and izakaya is now open on South Wilmington Street.

Tonbo Ramen is located in the downstairs section of the two-story building and features seven different bowls of ramen. Upstairs, there's an izakaya. But what exactly is an izakaya?



Izakaya: noun

A type of Japanese bar in which a variety of small, typically inexpensive, dishes and snacks are served to accompany the alcoholic drinks.

The izakaya features local liquors and craft beer on tap as well as adult slushies. There is a full menu in the izakaya of all the ramen bowls as well as small plates. The ramen features traditional broths and a vegetarian and seafood option according to operating partner Tom Mukoyama.

"Ramen is the hot commodity right now we're very excited," Mukoyama said.

Tonbo means dragonfly in Japanese.

211 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27601
919-977-3625
Check in before you arrive on NoWait

Hours:
RAMEN BAR
Sunday - Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday - Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

IZAKAYA BAR
Monday - Thursday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday - Saturday 11:30 a.m. to Midnight
Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
