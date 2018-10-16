HALLOWEEN

CHEERS AND CHILLS: Spook-tacular Halloween cocktails

EMBED </>More Videos

Which of these spook-tacular drinks are you excited to try?

By
Signature Cocktails are a must for any spooktacular Halloween - so we've come up with a few easy recipes from Delish.

First, a twist on a Gin Daisy, the Jekyll-gin glowing cocktail, which looks coral in daylight and glows white under a black light. Mix gin, lemon juice and grenadine.

Once it's all mixed, you just shake and serve and top it with tonic water and throw in a glow stick for the extra spook.

You can't go wrong with a Black Magic Margarita. Rim your glass with a lime slice and dip into black sanding sugar. Mix tequila, triple sec and lime juice, adding food coloring to make it black, then serve over ice.

How about a Boozy Apple Cider perfect for Halloween or just fall? For this one, you'll use a slow-cooker combining apple cider, whiskey, cinnamon sticks, and caramel.

Then make your apples into cups, cutting the top off and removing the core. Add lemon juice, then your cider. If you remove the whiskey, this makes a perfect cider for kids too.

Another fun drink for the kids is Witch Potion. For this drink, mix one quart of lime sherbet, two liters of ginger ale and one cup of pineapple juice. Add some green food coloring and top with gummy worms!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddrinkinghalloween
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HALLOWEEN
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
Help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween
Mom knocks it out of the park with DIY porcupine Halloween costume
Sisters run 'Amok!' in wickedly fun 'Hocus Pocus'-themed photoshoot
More halloween
FOOD & DRINK
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
Climate change to cause global beer shortage, scientists say
Jonesing for burgers? Check out Goldsboro's top 3 spots
Michigan policy now requires people on food stamps to work
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Sheriff: Man shot Fayetteville cop, tried to run over officers
FL home stands virtually untouched at heart of Michael's damage
Hillsborough officers rescue injured squirrel at shopping center
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies
Serious crash closes Possum Track Road in Wake County
Snakes, pigs, exotic birds found in PA hoarding home
Amber Alert: Missing Wisconsin teen may have been spotted in Miami
Officer suing NYPD over 'harsh' conditions for pumping milk
Show More
Maryland officer accused of raping woman during traffic stop
1-year-old Bronx boy bitten during rat infestation
Haunted Triangle: Legends and history at the Capitol Building
Couple says they were mock raped at Ohio haunted house
Booming box office reduces average movie ticket price 55 cents
More News