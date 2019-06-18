recall

Sprouts Farmers Market recalling frozen spinach in several states due to Listeria concerns

Sprouts Farmers Market is recalling its frozen spinach due to Listeria concerns.

The products being recalled include:

Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package.

Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package.

According to the FDA, the product was distributed in 19 states, including California, Texas, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The FDA Listeria can cause short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this product.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to throw it out or return it to Sprouts for a full refund.
