FOOD & DRINK

Starbucks releases new Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws

EMBED </>More Videos

Pumpkin Spice lovers, rejoice! You can start celebrating early this year!

By
Pumpkin Spice lovers, rejoice! You can start celebrating early this year!

While it's not quite time to break out the sweaters and rake the leaves, one coffee giant is helping tide you over until pumpkin spice season starts.

Starbucks is now offering a Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straw.

The cookies, which are made from toasted, white chocolate-flavored wafers, rolled into straws and filled with white chocolate and pumpkin spices, will be sold at grocery stores.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Each container has 20 straws and sells for $6.99.

They've also introduced Pumpkin Spice K-cups to the pumpkin spice family.

No word yet on when the PSL will return.

But Starbucks has created a Facebook group called Leaf Rakers Society to help pumpkin lovers wait.



Want more of the fall spice? Check out these outlandish pumpkin spice products:

Weird, random and outlandish pumpkin spice products
The pumpkin spice craze is flying high and many companies have jumped onto the bandwagon. Here's a list of the best (or worst) pumpkin spice products.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodstarbuckscoffeepumpkin spicetrendingbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Tonbo Ramen: Get the unique flavors of Japan in downtown Raleigh
Tuscan Blu: Get a taste of Tuscany in downtown Raleigh
South Korean grocery chain solves brown banana issue
Booze and bites: New gastropub Tapworks brings self-serve concept to Glenwood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Wake Forest University asst. basketball coach charged in New York punch death
Garner to announce new Amazon distribution center
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Police respond to report of shots fired at N. Raleigh apartments
Space Force: Pence outlines plan for new, sixth military service
Wake mom warning parents after son left unsupervised at summer camp
Crazy video: Men use garden hose to battle massive wildfire in California
Video: Weekend weather
Show More
Burlington 5-year-old with terminal cancer devastated after puppy stolen
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Tuscan Blu: Get a taste of Tuscany in downtown Raleigh
One dead in incident at Wake County construction site
Durham police ID armed man killed in officer-involved shooting at Durham shopping center
More News