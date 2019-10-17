BREAKING NEWS
Amber Alert issued for missing Fayetteville teen
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
Send us your photos & videos
ABC11 Together
ABC11 Influencers
Events Calendar
TV Listings
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Food & Drink
Taste Test: We sample 8 top choices ahead of the NC State Fair
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WTVD
Related topics:
food & drink
raleigh
nc
state fair
food
nc state fair
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for missing Fayetteville teen
NC State Fair opens Thursday: Everything you need to know
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
Raleigh crash is Wake County's 3rd pedestrian death in one day
Raleigh woman accused of abducting a 2nd child in Greensboro
14-year-old girl struck, killed on Highway 55 in Holly Springs
Fiancee of security guard killed in Durham loses home in fire
Show More
25-year-old man charged in Raleigh shooting that injured Uber driver
Methodist University hosting anti-racism workshop this weekend
32 homicides: Durham has double the cases from this time last year
Raleigh elementary teacher charged with child sex crimes
Police offer reward for info in deadly Roxboro shooting and robbery
More TOP STORIES News