RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Lobsters are not native to Raleigh, but that doesn't mean you can't find delicious and fresh lobster to eat.Cousins Maine Lobster operates two food trucks and has a location at Morgan Street Food Hall.The lobsters come fresh from Maine every week, ensuring that you get an authentic and delicious serving of the crustacean.To look at the menu or learn more about Cousins Maine Lobster, click here.