What's your favorite grocery store? It may be on the latest list compiled by Dunnhumby of the American's favorite stores.Topping the list is Texas based H-E-B The grocery story chain jumped from fourth place knocking Trader Joe's to second place on the list.Online retailer Amazon came in third and New England-based grocery chain Market Basket is the nation's fourth favorite according to the Dunnhumby survey. Wegmans Food Markets rounds out the top five.Wegmans opened its first store in North Carolina in 2019 in Raleigh and is planning to open four more in the Triangle.