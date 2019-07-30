Food & Drink

NC-inspired moonshine cheesecake revealed for National Cheesecake Day

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's National Cheesecake Day, and Triangle-based Royal Cheesecake & Varieties has created a North Carolina-inspired cheesecake to celebrate.

Ken and Tamara Williams own Royal Cheesecake & Varieties. The two stopped by the ABC11 studio to reveal their mystery flavor for National Cheesecake Day.

"This is our North Carolina Peach Moonshine Cheesecake on a brown sugar, butter pecan crust with candied pecans and a peach glaze and a moonshine drizzle," Tamara said.

The new flavor will be available along with the popular chicken and waffle cheesecake at a National Cheesecake Pop Up at Pour Taproom at 202 N. Corcoran St. in Durham from 4 p.m. to - 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

"We will also have some classic flavors in case you're not the daring type," Tamara said.

Royal Cheesecake & Varieties is starting a GoFundMe for a dessert truck it hopes to bring to the Triangle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdurhamraleighfoodpop updessertscheesecake
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 hurt after Audi goes airborne and hits utility pole, police say
Florida man blames horse for home break-in
Holiday Express at Pullen Park sold out
Teen injured by bison in North Dakota national park
New 'Friends' pop-up experience...will be there for you
School bus driver suspected of arranging hit on student, Durham Police say
Lil Nas X breaks Billboard record set by Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men
Show More
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Cary mom helps convince BOE to reconsider vote on voting machines
Village Christian cancels football season, leaving parents, players frustrated
Cooper signs bill letting distilleries sell alcohol on site
Warrants: Cary couple exposed grandchildren to mold, feces in home
More TOP STORIES News