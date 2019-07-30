DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's National Cheesecake Day, and Triangle-based Royal Cheesecake & Varieties has created a North Carolina-inspired cheesecake to celebrate.
Ken and Tamara Williams own Royal Cheesecake & Varieties. The two stopped by the ABC11 studio to reveal their mystery flavor for National Cheesecake Day.
"This is our North Carolina Peach Moonshine Cheesecake on a brown sugar, butter pecan crust with candied pecans and a peach glaze and a moonshine drizzle," Tamara said.
The new flavor will be available along with the popular chicken and waffle cheesecake at a National Cheesecake Pop Up at Pour Taproom at 202 N. Corcoran St. in Durham from 4 p.m. to - 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
"We will also have some classic flavors in case you're not the daring type," Tamara said.
Royal Cheesecake & Varieties is starting a GoFundMe for a dessert truck it hopes to bring to the Triangle.
NC-inspired moonshine cheesecake revealed for National Cheesecake Day
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News