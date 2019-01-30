RECALL

Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber

Tyson recalls chicken nuggets due to possible rubber. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 30, 2019.

Tyson Foods has recalled nearly 37,000 pounds of chicken nuggets.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the product may contain extraneous materials, specifically rubber.

Tyson described the material as "small pieces of soft, blue plastic in the nuggets."

The recalled products are the five-pound bags of Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets with a "BEST IF USED BY" date of "NOV 26 2019."

They have a case code "3308SDL03" and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59.

The products also have an establishment number "P-13556" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Perdue Foods says gluten-free chicken nuggets sold nationwide may be contaminated with wood pieces



The packages were shipped to club store distribution centers in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey, and Utah, and sent to retail locations nationwide.

RELATED: Perdue chicken nugget recall: 'May contain pieces of wood'

The problem was reported on Tuesday, and there have been no reports of any reactions to the chicken.

Tyson said consumers who have purchased any of the affected items should discard the product, cut the UPC and date code from the back of the packaging and mail it to the following address for a full refund:

Tyson Foods Consumer Relations
P.O. Box 219
Kings Mountain, NC 28086

Anyone with questions should call their special toll-free line at 1 (888) 747-7611.
