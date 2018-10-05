FOOD & DRINK

Fair food: What new treats are coming to the NC State Fair in 2018

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Unicorn bacon, Crack-N-Cheese Waffle Cone, Shrimp & Cheddar Cheese Grits Eggroll, oh my!

The NC State Fair is just six days away.

In addition to new attractions, guests will have a whole lot of new foods to try.

Some of the more unique items this year are the Jalapeno Cheetos Bacon -- bacon-on-a-stick dipped in jalapeno nacho cheese and rolled in Cheetos -- and the Pumpkin Spice Latte apple, which is a Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel, rolled in white chocolate chips, dipped in white chocolate, covered in pumpkin spice coffee, drizzled in white chocolate, and then top with cinnamon sugar and a pumpkin coffee candy cup.

A full list of new foods can be found on the fair website.

Photos: New foods at the 2018 NC State Fair

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodnc state fairfoodbuzzworthyraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Dunkin' Donuts releases new coffee beer
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Lola's Beach Bar now open in Five Points
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Alleged Raleigh 'cold medicine killer' due in court
Family, friends prepare to say goodbye to 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
29-year-old Raleigh lawyer dies from flu complications, marking state's third related death
Urban Axes brings unique sport to Durham
Nobel Peace Prize honors fight against sexual violence
Tom Hardy brings star power to Fayetteville for special screening of 'Venom'
'Stop Kavanaugh' rally in Raleigh ahead of Friday's key confirmation vote
Raleigh Police investigate after 2 men shot in the street
Show More
2 missing girls last seen Wednesday found safe, Durham police say
VIDEO: Surprise! Canes fan pops question at season opener
Wake County bridal shop saves the big day after bride left empty-handed
'My friend is dying': 911 call released in crash that killed student
Wild goose chase! Injured bird on Wake Tech campus needs help
More News