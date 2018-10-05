RALEIGH (WTVD) --Unicorn bacon, Crack-N-Cheese Waffle Cone, Shrimp & Cheddar Cheese Grits Eggroll, oh my!
The NC State Fair is just six days away.
In addition to new attractions, guests will have a whole lot of new foods to try.
Some of the more unique items this year are the Jalapeno Cheetos Bacon -- bacon-on-a-stick dipped in jalapeno nacho cheese and rolled in Cheetos -- and the Pumpkin Spice Latte apple, which is a Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel, rolled in white chocolate chips, dipped in white chocolate, covered in pumpkin spice coffee, drizzled in white chocolate, and then top with cinnamon sugar and a pumpkin coffee candy cup.
A full list of new foods can be found on the fair website.
Photos: New foods at the 2018 NC State Fair