Not cooking for Thanksgiving? Here's where you can get Thanksgiving takeout in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville

Thanksgiving may look a little different this year. If you aren't planning to cook or just have a smaller group this holiday, many local restaurants are offering takeout with all your festive food favorites.inis offering Thanksgiving packages for two or four people along with a la carte sides.inhas a Thanksgiving kit that will feed six people with heritage black turkey, roasted Indian pumpkin, scalloped masala potatoes, cranberry chutney, chess pie and more.Downtown Raleigh'spatisserie is accepting Thanksgiving dessert orders through Nov. 20, which will be available for pick-up Tuesday or Wednesday.locations inandare offering pies, sides, apps and breakfast for pick-up In, you can reserve heritage and non-heritage turkeys atalong with Cornish hens, chicken liver mousse, bluefish pate and duck.inwill offer a to-go Thanksgiving meal for four people including turkey, ham, sides and pumpkin cheesecake.inhas a prepared Thanksgiving meal kit or a la carte options to add to your own dinner. All items are heat and serve with contactless curbside pick-up starting Wednesday.inhas a Thanksgiving meal that can feed a family of six to eight people. It included turkey, stuffing, brussel sprouts, sweet potato casserole and pumpkin cheesecake. A la carte sides are also availableinis offering a take and bake Thanksgiving meal fit enough for six to eight people. If turkey is not your thing, the restaurant is also offering a prime rib option.inis offering a pick-up dinner for four people along with hor d'oeuvres, main courses, sides and desserts.inis taking Thanksgiving preorders for tarts, breads, rolls and more. Pick-up starts Tuesday and Wednesday.Bothlocations inandare offering take and bake options , including smoked oysters, cheesy crab potatoes and shrimp cocktail, this Thanksgiving.Both locations ofinandare offering Thanksgiving meal packages for two, four, eight and 16 people. The Pit is also offering a la carte meats, sides and desserts.inis offering Thanksgiving-feast sized versions of its charcuterie platter with Spanish chorizo, Manchego cheese, pickles and aged Serrano ham. The platters can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day between 10 and 11 a.m.inis offering takeout at three locations. You can choose between hot fried and cool fried turkey. All three locations are offering gravy, cranberry sauce and stuffing by the pint along with gallons of sweet tea.inhas turkey, fixin's and desserts ready hot or cold for curbside pick-up . Mac's is looking to feed 200 families in need and is asking people to nominate a family in need for a free turkey dinner.inhas a Thanksgiving to-go brunch that you can pick up on Wednesday.inis offering a to-go Thanksgiving feast for two people. The offer is currently sold out but a waitlist is still available.inis offering a pick-up Thanksgiving family feast including biscuits, turkey, stuffing, casserole and miniature desserts.inis offering a pick-up Thanksgiving dinner featuring Amish turkey, pumpkin hand pies and shrimp cocktail.inis offering options like million dollar gravy, rolls, dressing, mac and cheese and ham.