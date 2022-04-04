Traffic

1 killed in car crash on Fordham Boulevard in Chapel Hill

EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed in car crash in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash in Chapel Hill on Monday morning resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man from Graham.

Charles Joyner was driving west on Fordham Boulevard in his pickup truck when he hit a guardrail under the Columbia Street bridge.

Joyner's truck then careened into the eastbound lanes of Fordham Boulevard.

Chapel Hill Police Department crews closed the road for several hours Monday morning to investigate and clear the crash.

The investigators did not yet say what caused the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchapel hillcar crashtraffic fatalitiesfatal crash
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
UNC fans, Franklin Street ready for wild night of basketball
UNC vs KU: A national title tribute to Roy Williams
Duke's Scheyer ready for program's 'pivotal' coaching change
CA hot air balloon ride turns into nightmare for passengers
Alaska Airlines launches gender-neutral uniform policy
Friends and Family gather after Millbrook High School principal dies
Senate panel to vote on Jackson nomination to Supreme Court
Show More
Parkland shooter sentencing trial begins with jury selection
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter
Duke team and coach K arrive back in Durham after tough loss to UNC
10 injured, 1 arrested in Chapel Hill celebration
More TOP STORIES News