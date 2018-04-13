Former Henderson police chief accused in fatal shooting, possible road rage incident

A former Henderson police chief is accused of fatally shooting a man.

ROANOKE, Va. --
A former Henderson police chief has been accused of fatally shooting a man during a possible road rage incident Tuesday morning.

Keith Sidwell



The National Park Service said 56-year-old Keith Sidwell shot and killed another man on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke's Explore Park around 10:30 a.m.

Details surrounding the incident are limited; however, chief ranger Neal Labrie said one person "presented a weapon and the other responded with shooting."

Officials said Sidwell called police to report the shooting right after it happened.

The unidentified victim was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Sidwell was arrested, but no charges have been listed, WSET reports.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's office are involved in the investigation.

Sidwell retired from the Henderson Police Department in May of 2013.
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
