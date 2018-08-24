Former Playboy model found strangled in Pennsylvania apartment bedroom

ARDMORE, Pa. --
The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating the homicide of a 36-year-old woman who authorities said was strangled in her Lower Merion apartment.

Police and detectives with the DA's office were at a condominium complex in the 100 block of Sibley Avenue Thursday afternoon as an officer guarded the entrance to the building.

Investigators said they were called to the home Wednesday night around 9:15 for a welfare check and found Christina Carlin-Kraft dead in the bedroom.

Kraft was a model who according to a booking page credits herself with a "tasteful photo shoot for Playboy that was beyond Hollywood glamour."

An autopsy was performed by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office, which determined her cause of death was strangulation and the manner of death was a homicide.

A source told ABC11's sister station WPVI that Kraft reported having items stolen from her home a few days ago.

Police executed a search warrant in Southwest Philadelphia yesterday and said they recovered some of her belongings including jewelry and designer bags. It's not clear if this is connected to her homicide or not.

Police have not announced any arrests but officials said people who live in the area should not be concerned.

"We never had that type of thing in Ardmore. Hardly ever. It's enough to make me cry," said Dave Farina. "I'm praying for them that they find out who did it. And bring them to justice."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lower Merion Police Department or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.

