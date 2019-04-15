Former soldier dies after being hit by gunfire in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former soldier who was once stationed at Fort Bragg, was killed over the weekend after being hit by gunfire at his friend's house.According to Fayetteville police, 25-year-old Ross Curry III was an innocent bystander.The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clairborne Drive.According to police, Curry was at the home helping his friends move.His friends decided to have a party and that's where gunfire erupted.When police arrived, officers found Curry with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died.Neighbors told ABC11 on Monday that they heard several shots.The 25-year-old leaves behind children. His family is on the way to Fayetteville from Georgia.In the meantime, police don't know who was responsible. They're hoping cell phone video taken that night will help identify the shooter.If anyone has information concerning this incident, they are asked to call 911 or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.