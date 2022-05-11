'More serious than people might think': Durham moms concerned about baby formula shortages

"We are a little concerned about it," said Jess DeGeronimo, who is four weeks away from giving birth to her second son. "We'll just have to play it by ear and see how it goes.
The formula shelf Jess saw at the Target by Southpoint Mall on Tuesday was wiped clean. The Harris Teeter off of Hillsborough Road didn't have much either. Jess said she used formula as a supplement for breast milk with her first son Miles.
"This is more serious than people might think (if) you have a baby who might rely on it," she said.
The FDA said Tuesday it is working to address the issues.
It is meeting regularly with major manufacturers to increase production of various types of infant formula.
The shortages come after Abbott Nutrition recalled select batches manufactured at a Michigan plant in February.
Recent data shows nearly 30% of popular baby formula may be sold out across the country.
Dr. Katherine Jordan, a professor of pediatrics with UNC's School of Medicine, said the good news is that the formula industry in the US is highly regulated and those not involved in the recall are safe to use.
"For babies on standard infant formula, it is safe to change brands to one that is available in the store," Dr. Jordan said. "For babies with medical conditions requiring a specialty formula such as milk protein intolerance, I recommend working with your pediatrician to find a replacement that is safe for your baby."
Dr. Jordan doesn't recommend changing babies to cow's milk until they are at least a year old.
"I just went back to work recently and that makes things more complicated," said Kimberly Bowen, who just had her first son Lincoln with her husband Matt. "It's nice to have an emergency stash on hand and he's very sensitive. A lot of babies are sensitive to the different types of formulas, so if they don't have the specific type you need, it could cause a lot of problems."