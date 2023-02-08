Former Fort Bragg soldier arrested in Texas on murder charges dating back to 2010

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Fort Bragg soldier has been arrested in Texas and charged with killing a Fayetteville man back in 2010.

Joshua Aaron Richardson, 41, is now behind bars in Houston, Texas, awaiting extradition on first-degree murder charges. Investigators said while he was stationed at Fort Bragg he stabbed Terrance Omar Plummer Jr. multiple times inside a home on Rhew Street.

The murder took place on May 31, 2010, but no arrests were made until now.

Fayetteville Police Department said forensic evidence collected at the home in 2010 helped identify Richardson as the suspected killer.