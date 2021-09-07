Fort Bragg seeks public input for base's new name

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg is set to change its name -- and it wants public input to be part of the process.On Wednesday, Bragg leaders leaders will discuss the renaming process, and the City of Fayetteville will host a town hall next week.Residents, including veterans are invited to share their feedback -- along with a panel selected by Congress."We're amplifying the opportunity for the community to be involved with the name-changing process," Col. Scott Pence, Fort Bragg Garrison commander, said. "We are engaging the community to solicit their feedback on name recommendations. We want to ensure our stakeholders, Soldiers, families, civilians, and members of the community have the unique opportunity to provide a name recommendation for our installation."On Sept. 14, Fayetteville Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Jensen, will host a town hall on the renaming at the Fast Transit Center at 502-598 Franklin St. Pence is expected to attend.Bragg is one of 10 military facilities named after Confederate soldiers that is in the process of changing names.The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, passed by Democrats in Congress last year, mandates the renaming of U.S. military installations named after Confederate soldiers.Fort Bragg was first stood up as Camp Bragg on Sept. 4, 1918 as an artillery training center.The fort was named after Confederate General Braxton Bragg for his actions in the Mexican-American War.The other military installations targeted to have their names changed are Camp Beauregard, Louisiana; Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Gordon, Georgia; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia; Fort Lee, Virginia; Fort Pickett, Virginia; Fort Polk, Louisiana; and Fort Rucker, Alabama.The renaming is expected to be completed by 2024.