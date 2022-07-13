Fort Bragg families welcome their soldiers home from overseas deployment

Wednesday's return of about 150 soldiers to Fort Bragg brought happy, relieved families out to greet them with plenty of hugs and kisses. Army wife Eve Jones and her two sons were among the crowd."Things are stressful when they're gone, cause it's just one parent here," she told us. "So yeah, we did working and school, and birthdays, Christmas. All of those things happened while they're deployed. When he walked through the door it was just joy, you know? My kids have their dad back, I have my husband back. We can now become one again!"Her husband focused on her and their boys so he declined an interview.Captain Dakota Wright did tell us how he feels to be home again after five months overseas, greeting his wife and their four month old son. The Army arranged for his to come back for the arrival of young Tommy Wright."I'm just so thrilled to see him, and I'm so excited to see him with Tommy and that's just the best," said Dare Wright, smiling as she held their son. "It's the best feeling in the world!""Got to see him born, and then (the Army) brought me back to Poland." Captain Wright said. "So I got to see him when he was really, really, really small, and now he's huge, holding up his own!""That was incredible! We weren't expecting it at all, and he got to come home for three weeks and got to spend time." Dare Wright said. "He didn't miss the delivery, and that was wonderful!"No worries about any imminent long term deployments, according to Captain Wright."No, the calendar's filled out, and at least in the near future they don't have us rotating over anytime soon," he said.That's welcome news for young Chase Jones, a gamer like his soldier father."Me and Dad used to play Minecraft a lot together, and now that he's back we can do it again," said Chase, with a smile.Now all the returning soldiers can enjoy home cooked meals again, and wake up in their own beds.