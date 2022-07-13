Community & Events

Fort Bragg families welcome their soldiers home from overseas deployment

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fort Bragg families welcome their soldiers home from overseas deployment

Wednesday's return of about 150 soldiers to Fort Bragg brought happy, relieved families out to greet them with plenty of hugs and kisses. Army wife Eve Jones and her two sons were among the crowd.

"Things are stressful when they're gone, cause it's just one parent here," she told us. "So yeah, we did working and school, and birthdays, Christmas. All of those things happened while they're deployed. When he walked through the door it was just joy, you know? My kids have their dad back, I have my husband back. We can now become one again!"

Her husband focused on her and their boys so he declined an interview.

Captain Dakota Wright did tell us how he feels to be home again after five months overseas, greeting his wife and their four month old son. The Army arranged for his to come back for the arrival of young Tommy Wright.

"I'm just so thrilled to see him, and I'm so excited to see him with Tommy and that's just the best," said Dare Wright, smiling as she held their son. "It's the best feeling in the world!"

"Got to see him born, and then (the Army) brought me back to Poland." Captain Wright said. "So I got to see him when he was really, really, really small, and now he's huge, holding up his own!"

"That was incredible! We weren't expecting it at all, and he got to come home for three weeks and got to spend time." Dare Wright said. "He didn't miss the delivery, and that was wonderful!"

No worries about any imminent long term deployments, according to Captain Wright.

"No, the calendar's filled out, and at least in the near future they don't have us rotating over anytime soon," he said.

That's welcome news for young Chase Jones, a gamer like his soldier father.

"Me and Dad used to play Minecraft a lot together, and now that he's back we can do it again," said Chase, with a smile.

Now all the returning soldiers can enjoy home cooked meals again, and wake up in their own beds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfort braggfort braggfort bragg news
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NC readies for transition of National Suicide Prevention Hotline
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
Chief Estella Patterson to address violent crime in Raleigh
DBAP hosts young baseball players who had season cut short by shooting
'Messy Mama' shaking up TikTok with her real, relatable videos
Video shows officers retreat soon after shooter enters Uvalde school
4,000 beagles to be rescued from Virginia breeding facility
Show More
1 shot in possible road rage shooting in Fayetteville
Fort Bragg soldiers sing My Girl in viral video
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Durham County
Lawyer: Alex Murdaugh to face murder charges for wife, son
Wallaby seen wandering around NC neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News