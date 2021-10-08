Fort Bragg soldier accused of killing pregnant woman in Georgia

FORT BRAGG (WTVD) -- A soldier stationed at Fort Bragg is now behind bars accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child.
Alonzo Dargan Jr. is behind bars in North Carolina accused of killing Akeila Ware on Oct. 5.
Investigators said Dargan and Ware grew up in the same town and went to school together. Ware was pregnant with Dargan's child, although Dargan is married to another woman.
Troup County Sheriff's Office in Georgia said they found Ware inside her crashed car on the side of the highway around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Her car was riddled with bullet holes. She and her unborn child were dead when deputies arrived.
Ware's father told the local ABC affiliate that Ware was a registered nurse and a mother to five children who were not related to Dargan.
"I could not believe that somebody had shot and killed a young mother," Sheriff James Woodruff said.
Investigators learned that a second car was at the scene at the time of the murder. They were able to connect that car to Dargan and determine that he was stationed at Fort Bragg.
On Thursday, US Army Criminal Investigation Division agents located Dargan and his car. They arrested Dargan and seized his car as evidence.
For now, Dargan is being held in jail in Cumberland County.
