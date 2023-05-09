Fort Bragg soldier arrested for soliciting sex from handicapped child

In late April 2023, Liberty Police Department detectives began an online investigation relating to the exploitation of a minor child.

LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg soldier is under arrest for allegedly soliciting sexual acts from a handicapped child.

In late April 2023, Liberty Police Department detectives began an online investigation relating to the exploitation of a minor child.

The investigation revealed the suspect agreed to pay a family member for sexual activity with the minor, and then traveled to Liberty, NC on May 6 to engage in the act.

SEE ALSO: Jail employees speak out to ABC11 I-Team following inmate escape

Authorities say Schuyler Naves is facing several charges including for soliciting a minor for sex by computer, and attempted statutory rape of a minor.

His bond is set for $1,000,000.