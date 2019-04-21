Fort Bragg soldier dies while skydiving at Cape Fear Regional Jetport

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sgt. 1st Class Justin Goff of the United States Army died in a skydiving accident at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport Sunday morning, officials say.
Officers responded to a skydiving accident call around 10:45 a.m.
When they got there, Goff was pronounced dead at the scene.
Goff was reported to have been from Florida and he was stationed at Fort Bragg.
Authorities said Goff was on a recreational skydiving trip and his death was an accident.
An autopsy is set to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.
