Fort Bragg soldier dies while skydiving at Cape Fear Regional Jetport

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sgt. 1st Class Justin Goff of the United States Army died in a skydiving accident at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport Sunday morning, officials say.Officers responded to a skydiving accident call around 10:45 a.m.When they got there, Goff was pronounced dead at the scene.Goff was reported to have been from Florida and he was stationed at Fort Bragg.Authorities said Goff was on a recreational skydiving trip and his death was an accident.An autopsy is set to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.