Fort Bragg soldier killed in Kabul suicide car bombing

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A massive suicide car bomb attack has killed a Fort Bragg soldier in Afghanistan.Sgt. 1st Class Elis A. Barreto Ortiz, 34, was assigned to the 82nd Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.He is the fourth American service member killed in the past two weeks in Afghanistan.The Taliban car bombing rocked Kabul on Thursday, killing at least 10 civilians in a busy diplomatic area that includes the U.S. Embassy.Video on social media showed the suicide bomber's vehicle turning into the checkpoint and exploding.It was the second such attack this week.In a related development, Afghanistan's president has postponed a planned visit to Washington early next week where he was set to discuss the U.S.-Taliban peace talks on ending America's longest war, according to an AP source.