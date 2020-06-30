Society

'I hate Black people:' Woman evicted from apartment after hurling racial slurs at Fort Bragg soldier

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman has been evicted from her Fayetteville apartment complex after she was caught on video hurling racial slurs at a Fort Bragg soldier.

Diamonte Ugbesia said it happened when he was visiting a friend at Kings Cross Apartments on Thursday.

He got out of the car and heard a woman yelling racial slurs one building over.

Anxious and fearful of what could happen next, he pulled out his phone and started recording.

"I hate Black people. I hate (n-word). I hate Black people," the woman was heard saying.

Ugbesia said the woman's shouting brought other residents to their windows and out of their apartments.

Understanding commonly used terms, ideas related to racism, injustice
EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about seven terms commonly used when discussing racism and racial injustice like systemic racism, white privilege, institutional racism, microaggression and white fragility.



He continued recording and she continued yelling.

"Get the f*** back down. I don't want anything to do with you. Don't record. You better kill that (n-word)."

At that point, another man in the hallway is heard telling the woman to stop calling him the n-word.

"Let him go, just go inside," the man said.

"I will never (expletive) a Black person in my life," she said. "Get down! He's like taking a picture of me right now."

"Because you're being ridiculous," the other man said.

"No, because he's stupid," the woman said.

The two then went inside the woman's apartment and Ugbesia stopped recording.

"I never heard somebody flat out call me the n-word or say they hate me," Ugbesia told ABC11 on Tuesday. "I was shocked, you know?"

Friday afternoon, Kings Housing Management sent the following email to tenants:
We have been made aware and received video footage of a disturbance that occurred at King's Cross last night. We have a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate behavior or failure to live in a cooperative manner. Particularly, this incident not only violates our lease agreement but the ethical standards of our community and company and will not be tolerated.
We have taken immediate legal action to terminate the tenancy of the resident in violation. In the interim, we have contacted the Fayetteville Police Department and our courtesy officers will patrol our community until the legal process runs its due course. Please direct any questions to our leasing office at 910-867-9767.

Ugbesia applauded the complex's swift action and said the woman's actions do not represent the American values he swore to defend.

Roxboro Courier-Times publisher-editor resigns after racist editorial cartoon printed
EMBED More News Videos

Roxboro Courier-Times issues apology for racist editorial cartoon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevilleracismcaught on videoapartmentrace in america
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: DHHS to test all nursing home residents, staff
VIDEO: Police called on Black family swimming at NC hotel
ABC Commission threatens bars that violated COVID-19 rules
60 mph gusts, hail possible in Wake, nearby counties
Rescan your TV TODAY: ABC11 changes frequencies
NC Senate Bill 168 causes controversy, protesters ask Cooper to veto
Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
Show More
Fayetteville man charged in death of man who allegedly broke into home
IRS says it won't push back Tax Day beyond July 15
Democrats call WH briefing on Russian bounties inadequate
Fauci warns US could see 100k coronavirus cases per day
Time capsule from 1894 found inside base of NC Confederate Monument
More TOP STORIES News