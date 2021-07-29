Fort Bragg soldier dies at special forces underwater training school

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg soldier died during Special Forces training in Florida, leaving behind a wife and three children.

Staff Sgt. Micah E. Walker was participating in training at Underwater Operations School in Key West when he died.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and children, his parents, and his teammates," said Col. Lucas VanAntwerp, commander, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne). "Micah was an exceptional Special Forces Operator, a loving husband, and father. We grieve with the family and stand ready to honor Micah's service and his legacy."

Walker, of Peyton, Colorado, joined the Army in April 2017. He completed the Special Forces Qualification Course in January 2021.
