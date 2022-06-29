Family & Parenting

Fort Bragg soldiers reunite with families after months of deployment in Europe

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg soldiers who've spent months in Poland helping NATO allies in response to Russia's war on Ukraine are sleeping in their own beds Tuesday night.

They returned to Fort Bragg just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Husbands, wives, and children waited for hours to see their loved ones return.

They've been watching the war in Ukraine unfold in real-time.



Keeping up communication wasn't the easiest thing. Families said it was hard talking or using FaceTime.

One family reunited after driving up from Georgia.

I'm thoroughly surprised they're here. I'm happy to see them," said Justin Ferguson. "I can't say how much I'm enjoying this right now. It's great to be home."

The Ferguson family is now going on vacation in New Jersey.

"We've missed him, and It's just been back-to-back-to-back deployment, unfortunately, and so this one, to have him finally home and rest and to see his girls," Carrie Ferguson said.

Happy reunions are coming at a perfect time - families are able to spend Independence Day together.

"We've really needed him," said Naomi Johnson, another military spouse. "We've missed him a lot. so it's a pleasure to finally have him back."
