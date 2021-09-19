plane crash

Military aircraft crashes near Fort Worth, injuring at least 2 people

LAKE WORTH, Texas -- A military aircraft crashed Sunday morning in a north Texas suburb, injuring at least two people and damaging multiple structures.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in a neighborhood just outside of Fort Worth.

First responders said they were treating two to three people, but the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

Two homes were heavily damaged, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Lake Worth is a city of approximately 4,500 people northwest of the city of Fort Worth.

WFAA-TV reported that the plane crashed in the backyard of a home, and no one on the ground was injured.

Power was also knocked out to around 1,300 customers in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.

