Four members of same family arrested for shoplifting at Raleigh Belk store

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Holiday shopping is often a family affair.

Just ask Raleigh's Clemmie Hutchins who was shopping with her son near Triangle Town Center on Monday.

"It's family time that you enjoy the season and get out and meet other people and have fun and smile," she said.

But Raleigh police said one family made shoplifting a family affair -- and a profitable one.

On Saturday, police served warrants on five females at Triangle Town Center's Belk store.

Police arrested 42-year-old Karen Massenburg, 16-year-old Jalia Massenburg, and two 21-year-olds -- Keshauna Massenburg and Kiera Massenburg. All four list the same address in Nash County near the town of Whitakers.

Police said it's not clear how they are related.

A fifth female, 39-year-old Tamika Alston of Rocky Mount, was also charged.

Each faces multiple charges, but they all one charge they have in common -- organized retail theft.

According to the court documents, police believe the women stole almost $2,000 worth of merchandise from Belk stores in Raleigh and Roanoke Rapids.

Police believe they planned to sell the stolen items for cash.

They posted bond overnight, were released from jail and faced a judge in Raleigh Monday morning.

Other shoppers said that while the crimes are not violent, they are also not victimless.

They said all shoppers pay for shoplifting through increased prices and also pay for prosecuting shoplifters with their tax dollars.
