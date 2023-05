FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a serious crash in Four Oaks.

The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Elevation Road near Black Creek Road. An SUV ran off the road and hit a sign, and driveway culvert before overturning.

Three people were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

--Featured video is 24/7 Livestream--