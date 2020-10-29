3 people dead following stabbings during suspected terror attack in France

The suspect was arrested after the attack, according to the Associated Press, and taken to a nearby hospital after being injured during the arrest. Authorities say he was believed to have been acting alone.
France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the killings, which marked the third attack since the opening in September of a terrorism trial in the January 2015 killings at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket.
"He cried 'Allah Akbar!' over and over, even after he was injured," said Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi, who told BFM television that three people had died, two inside the church and a third who fled but was mortally wounded. "The meaning of his gesture left no doubt."
[#EvenementGrave] Evénement très grave Eglise Notre Dame à Nice Respect le Périmètre de sécurité de @PoliceNationale N'empruntez pas secteur centre ville - Explosion déminage Police Nationale Ne paniquez pas - pic.twitter.com/PqJRyijsab— Police Nationale 06 (@PoliceNat06) October 29, 2020
Authorities said they have has opened a "crisis cell following the events" and asked the public to avoid the area.
U.S. officials said they are monitoring the developments closely
The New York City Police Department's Counterterrorism unit released a statement saying, "there is no known nexus to New York City at this time."
We are closely monitoring a possible terrorist attack in Notre Dame Basilica in Nice, France. There is no known nexus to New York City at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this attack and the people of France. #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/BSG7oInXDT— NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) October 29, 2020
The Associated Press contributed to this report.