60-year-old Smithfield man dies after shots fired into Smithfield home, police say

1 hospitalized after shots fired into Smithfield home

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Smithfield police are investigating after shots were fired into a home overnight.

Authorities said it happened just after 5 a.m. in the area of Harris Street and Collier Street.

Officers discovered shots had been fired into a residence and one person had been struck.

Frank Blackshell, 60, of Smithfield, was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

Anyone with information in regards to this case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant D.A. Tyndall at the Smithfield Police Department at 919-934-2121 or The Smithfield Tip Line at 919-989-8835.

