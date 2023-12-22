2 Franklin County deputies on administrative leave after deadly shooting

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies in Franklin County shot and killed a person on Dec. 21.

Sheriff Kevin White announced the shooting on social media Friday.

He did not describe any details about what led up to the shooting or even where it happened.

Instead, he said the State Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the case and would be the group to release any details. ABC11 has reached out to the SBI for comment.

White said both deputies were placed on administrative duty for now, which is standard protocol for shootings involving law enforcement officers in North Carolina.