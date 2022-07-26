Need a COVID at-home test kit? Here's how to get free ones at Durham County Public Health

NC Department of Health and Human Services released new Covid numbers Wednesday and they are trending in the wrong direction.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Department of Public Health (DCoDPH) is giving away free COVID-19 at-home test kits.

DCoDPH announced in news release that the kits are available for pickup Mondays through Fridays for anyone age 18 or older.

You do not have to show your ID or proof of insurance. Additionally, you are not required to be live in Durham to pick up free tests.

Where to pick up your test

You can get your free at-home tests at the screening window at the front entrance of the Durham County Health and Human Services Building on 414 E. Main St. The window is open during these hours:

Mondays. Wednesdays, Fridays: 9 a.m. - 1p.m.

Tuesdays, Thursdays: noon - 4 p.m.

Visit the CDC website for information on when and how to use COVID-19 at-home tests.

DCoDPH said it will also continue the free drive-through testing clinic at the Lakewood Shopping Center at 2000 Chapel Hill Road through its partnership with Optum Serve. The testing site is open on Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 6p.m.. It's available for anyone ages 1 year or older. You don't have to show ID or proof of insurance. Appointments are optional and if you would like to schedule one you can do so online.

You can find a testing site on the NCDHHS website

To find other NCDHHS approved testing sites in the Triangle click here.

