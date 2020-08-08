﻿ABC11 Together: Free fans to be distributed Saturday in Wake County

abc11 together

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Salvation Army of Wake County is providing relief from the summer heat by giving away fans Saturday.

Westlake Ace Hardware stores and The Salvation Army raised nearly $3,000 in June to purchase 214 fans for Wake County families in need.

The fan giveaway begins at 10 a.m. at the Judy D. Zelnak Center of Hope, 1863 Capital Blvd., Raleigh.

"It has been so hot lately and we are proud to help be a benefit those in Wake County who are in need of some relief from this extremely hot weather," said Katie Ward Gonzalez, director of social services for TSA Wake County in a statement. "We are thankful to the community for its support in contributing the funds and to Westlake Ace Hardware."

Fans will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

A photo ID and proof of Wake County residency must be presented to receive a fan.
More TOP STORIES News