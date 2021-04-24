Health & Fitness

Got vaccinated? Here's all the free stuff you can get

By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021

NEW YORK -- After surviving a fear-filled year of the COVID-19 pandemic, getting vaccinated is a cause for celebration. As COVID-19 vaccines become more readily available, companies want to reward Americans who've been vaccinated with special offers after getting their shots.

CNN Business put together a list of companies that are providing freebies when you show proof of vaccination.

Budweiser


Now through May 16, or while supplies last, Budweiser is giving a free beer to anyone 21 years old and up -- who provide their proof of vaccination on ABeerOnBud.com. Bud fans first have to first register at the company's mycooler.com website.

Junior's Cheesecake


From now through Memorial Day, Junior's Restaurant will be offering a free mini cheesecake to anyone who shows their vaccine card at their landmark restaurant at Flatbush Ave. and DeKalb in Downtown Brooklyn. (In New York City only.)

Krispy Kreme


You can get one free glazed doughnut every day if you take your vaccination card to any Krispy Kreme location in the US, the company said in a press release. The card must show one or two shots of any Covid-19 vaccine to qualify, and the offer must be redeemed in store. And no, you don't need to purchase anything to get your daily free doughnut.

Nathan's Hot Dogs


If you visit Nathan's Famous in Coney Island with your vaccination card -- on the same day you get vaccinated -- you get a free hot dog. (In New York City only.)

Staples and Office Depot


Staples and Office Depot want vaccinated Americans to keep their vaccination record cards in good condition. So the office supply companies are offering free laminating services for those completed COVID-19 vaccination cards. A spokesperson for Staples told CNN that the service is available at all Staples locations in the US and currently has no end date.

White Castle


Between April 22 and May 31, burger chain White Castle is giving a free dessert-on-a-stick to anyone with proof they have received a Covid vaccine, according to the company. White Castle offers four versions of the dessert on a stick: Gooey Buttercake-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Brownie-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Cheesecake-on-a-Stick and, as of earlier this month, its Birthday Cake-on-a-Stick in honor of the company's centennial this year. No other purchase is necessary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfree foodcovid 19 vaccinefree stuffdeals
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Friends, family again search for Morrisville man missing after crash
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Show More
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
More TOP STORIES News