Frontier Airlines is offering free flights to adopters of adorable kittens from Las Vegas

There's a new, purr-fect offer for cat lovers. Adopt a kitten and get a free flight.

Frontier Airlines is offering free flight vouchers for people who adopt one of the three kittens from the Las Vegas Animal Foundation.

The nonprofit says the kittens arrived at their facility near the end of December, making them only a couple weeks old.

If an adopter steps up to take home "Delta" or "Spirit", they will get two vouchers worth $250, a total of $500 "per pet parent".

The person who adopts the kitten named "Frontier" gets four flight vouchers. That is worth $1,000.

The kittens will be adoption-ready once they hit six weeks old and weigh at least one and a half pounds.

The vouchers are good through the end of the year.

The airlines says it was excited to hear the nonprofit named one of the kittens after them and they are thrilled to offer this flight incentive to get the baby cats adopted.