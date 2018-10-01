Frying Pan Tower flag auctioned off for nearly $11K to benefit Hurricane Florence victims

EMBED </>More Videos

The American flag that once sat on top of the Frying Pan Tower has been auctioned off to help the victims of Hurricane Florence.

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WTVD) --
The American flag that once sat on top of the Frying Pan Tower has been auctioned off to help the victims of Hurricane Florence.

During a live stream, the flag -- deemed Kevin -- captured the hearts and minds of thousands as Florence lashed the North Carolina coast.

Viewers watched as the storm grew closer to shore, battering Old Glory and ultimately, ripping it.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The tattered flag was auctioned off $10,900 Sunday night.



In total, there were 96 bids for "Kevin."

The owner of the tower said 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Hurricane Florence relief assistance through the Red Cross.

A live stream showing the new flag is back online.

Frying Pan Tower back online after Hurricane Florence
A live stream from the Frying Pan Tower -- that captured the hearts and minds of thousands as Hurricane Florence lashed the North Carolina coast -- is now back online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florenceamerican flagauctionnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
7 injured in crash involving pedestrians in downtown Raleigh
Man shot in stomach in parking lot of Fayetteville bar
Yale friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
Man arrested for DWI after car plows into Boy Scouts
Police searching for suspect involved in ATM robbery, carjacking
Woman admits to shooting husband after he forced way into home, deputies say
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Siler City
3-year-old child rescued from stolen car in Durham
Show More
Dr. Seuss books lost for 20 years delivered to grandmother
3 dead following car explosion in Pennsylvania
58 crosses stand in Las Vegas in honor of victims killed 1 year ago
1 YEAR LATER: Las Vegas shooting survivors attend Jason Aldean concert
Texas water park closed after surfer dies from 'brain eating amoeba'
More News