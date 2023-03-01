Raffle offers up 2-night stay at Frying Pan Tower off North Carolina coast

You and one other person could win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to stay on Frying Pan Tower.

Frying Pan Tower is the former U.S. Coast Guard light station located 32 miles off the North Carolina coast. It often makes headlines during hurricanes because of its live camera feed showing a U.S. flag flying through the storm. The damaged flag is often then raffled off and those funds donated to hurricane relief efforts.

But Frying Pan Tower has also been a unique bed and breakfast. Now, it's privately owned but the owner wants to raise money to have the tower restored, protected and preserved.

For $100 per ticket, you can buy into a raffle for a 3 day, 2 night stay on the tower.

The lucky winners will get transportation to and from the tower by either boat or helicopter. They'll then stay in a temperature controlled private room and have access to other amenities on the tower -- including a personal chef, SCUBA diving, fishing, clay shooting, corn hole, stargazing, billiards, a hot tub and more.

Entries into the raffle will be accepted until 10 a.m. May 31, 2023. The drawing will then happen later on May 31 and the winner will be notified soon thereafter.

