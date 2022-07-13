localish

Love Sports? Fun Fieldz brings a miniaturized authentic sports field to your backyard!

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Fun Fieldz brings the ball, field, announcers and fun to you!

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa -- Jonathan Retano and Aaron Keller started Fun Fieldz 10 years ago as a way to get kids back outdoors.

The idea is simple, they bring the ball game (field, equipment, and even announcers) to your backyard.

"If you're watching the Phillies, imagine that being shrunk and miniaturized, put it in the truck and deliver it to your house for Wiffle ball", says Retano.

They do all the set-up and take down, from the field posts to the painted lines.

It's not just wiffleball, they also do football, soccer and other backyard activities. "(We have) obstacle courses, giant soccer balls, we have a rubber chicken race" says Keller.

While kids' birthday parties are the most popular, they said they do their fair share of adult events as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Fun Fieldz brings the ball, field, announcers and fun to you!
Demola fuses all types of music to create a unique sound to his music
Every day is Earth Day at J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines
Cousins raise money for a cure with lemonade stand
TOP STORIES
Price scanning errors on the rise in North Carolina
Masks make big return amid latest omicron subvariant
Consumers, business owners find ways to save as inflation rises
FDA approves new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax
Man arrested in connection to 3 rapes dating back to 2006
Officers who shot, killed Fayetteville woman identified
Amazon handed Ring footage to police without user consent
Show More
Risk of car battery failure rises as temperatures increase
Wake County teachers join viral TikTok effort to get school supplies
Raleigh Police Chief talks about rise in violent crime
NC readies for transition of National Suicide Prevention Hotline
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
More TOP STORIES News